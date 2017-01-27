South Carolina Optimistic For Baseball Season

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - We are just a couple of weeks away from opening day of the South Carolina's baseball season. Friday at Founder's Park they played "The Boys Are Back In Town" and the Gamecocks are. Friday was the first day of official practice for the 2017 season.

The outlook for this team is really good. They have depth in their pitching staff and a good mix of veteran players and newcomers who will push for time.

On Thursday the Gamecocks were named fourth overall in the USA Today Coaches Poll which is another top 5 preseason ranking for them. Head coach Chad Holbrook said those rankings don't mean a lot right now for team looking to start the season with a win.

"No one is going to roll over for us just because we're highly thought of. These rankings are nice for our fans, they're nice for our recruits and maybe it'll let out players poke out their chest a little bit but at the end of the day it's not going to help us February 17th and I think they know that."

Holbrook also feels his team has the edge when it comes to arms.

"If the name of the game is pitching I feel good that we're in a good place right there. We got to stay healthy and the guys have to throw well. We're not guaranteed anything just because we're highly ranked. We have to go out there and perform at a high level. We got some talented kids that some great character and have worked extremely hard."

The 17th-ranked USC baseball team huddles up before taking the field against Albany Friday at Founders Park. (Photo: WLTX)

One of those players is junior pitcher Wil Crowe. He's missed the last year and half due to injuries and is coming off surgery but he'll be available this season and likes what he is seeing from the team so far.

"We got a bunch of good guys. It doesn't matter who is on the mound. We're going to believe in them and trust in them. We have a bunch of studs and it doesn't matter who is mound they're going to get outs," Crowe said. "We have a lot of team guys and team oriented people so it's going to be a fun year."

The Gamecocks have been highly ranked in numerous preseason polls and the players believe they can prove that those polls aren't a fluke because of their pitching staff. "You can have the best starters in the nation or the best bull pen in the nation and I believe we have both,"senior pitcher and Lexington High School product Josh Reagan said. "We have depth all the way through. We got guys that light up the radar gun and guys that can spot up and get ground balls. So in any situation we have a number of guys that can come in and do what they need to in a variety of different ways. That's reassuring and unique to have because everybody doesn't have that."

South Carolina's first game of the year is at home in Founders Park against UNC-Greensboro on Friday, Feb. 17.

