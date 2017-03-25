USC Women Join Men in the Elite 8 with Easy Win Over Quinnipiac

(Photo: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

Stockton, CA (WLTX) - South Carolina women's basketball team dominated early and didn't let up, as they easily cruised past Quinnipiac 100-58 to get to the Elite Eight

It's the third time in program history that they've reached this stage of the tournament. They now join the men's team, who also are in the Elite Eight after beating Baylor last night.

Kaela Davis led the Gamecocks with 28 points, while A'ja Wilson added 24.

Quinnipiac, which a 12 seed that had a couple of upsets to get this far, but were clearly outmatched by the Gamecocks. USC raced out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bobcats didn't even score their first points until 2:51 minutes were remaining in that first time period.

USC's defense clamped down too, forcing them into difficult shots. The Gamecocks also won the rebounding battle handily as well. By halftime, the Gamecocks were up by 18.

South Carolina just continued to add to that lead. With over six minutes left in the game, USC head Coach Dawn Staley pulled all of her starters.

USC next plays Monday against the winner of the Florida State-Oregon State game. A win there would put USC in only their second Final Four all-time.

