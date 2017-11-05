South Carolina Receives Final Four Rings

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina men's basketball team received their East Region championship rings before their Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief exhibition against Virginia Tech.

USC President Harry Pastides and Athletic Director Ray Tanner gave out the diamonds.Staff and players took in the moment in front Gamecock Nation at the CLA.

The hometown kid Justin McKie out of Irmo showed off his new bling and head coach Frank Martin was wowed by what he saw. Returning guard Hassani Gravett said he took the time to reminisce during the ring ceremony.

"It was real special. You know they play highlights on the JumboTron or whatever and you know it just brought me back to memories that we had last year. But like you said it's a new year so we're moving on from that."

The Gamecocks start their 2017-2018 campaign on the road against Wofford this coming Friday night.

