UPSET!! USC Upends Duke, Advances to Sweet Sixteen

Greenville, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina used a furious second-half push to upset second-seeded Duke 88-81, in what is without a doubt one of the biggest wins in South Carolina men's basketball history.

The victory allows USC to continue what is now a historic run, and their first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen since the tournament field expanded in the 1980s.

The Gamecocks struggled to find their shot early. In the first half, the Gamecocks shot just 20 percent from the field, and 17 percent from three.

SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell led all scorers with 11 at the break.

South Carolina defense, however, was able to stymie the Blue Devils, and at the half, USC trailed by a just seven points.

And then the second half happened.

The Gamecocks defense shut down the Blue Devils, while USC's offense came alive, shooting over 70 percent. If you didn't know the pairings, you would have sworn USC was the two seed and Duke was the seven seed.

When it was all over, USC had a major upset, and a program defining win for Head Coach Frank Martin.

The Gamecocks will next play in Madison Square Garden.

