USC Women Earn Number One NCAA Seed for 4th Straight Year

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina women's basketball team has earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, as the team continues its quest to win its first national title.

The team gathered at Williams-Brice Stadium Monday night, where they watched TV to learn of their seeding and pairing.

USC is the top-seed in what's known as the Stockton, CA regional, and will play UNC Asheville on Friday night in their opening game. That contest will be played here in Columbia at the Colonial Life Arena.

Arizona State and Michigan State will also come to Columbia to play, and if USC wins Friday, they'll face the winner of the Sun Devils and the Spartans. USC would then travel to California to play the next two rounds.

While the team is excited about getting a one seed again, Head Coach Dawn Staley admitted she was a little disappointed that they were sent so far away. She pointed to the fact that for yet another year, the Gamecocks have been one of the leaders in the nation in attendance.

Staley, however, said she won't discuss the issue any further.

USC (27-4) is coming off winning their third straight SEC Tournament Championship, and their fourth-straight conference regular-season title.

They were ranked third in the latest Associated Press poll.

The undefeated Connecticut Huskies are the number one overall seed.

