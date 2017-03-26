FINAL FOUR! USC Beats Florida in to Make History!

(Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

New York City, NY (WLTX) - South Carolina men's basketball is going to its first Final Four in program history, after edging past Florida 77-70 in Madison Square Garden.

Led by SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell, the team made more plays down the stretch to close out the game and get the victory.

In the process, USC also set a new school record for wins in a season with 26.

The game got off to a shaky start--not by the two teams, but by the arena itself. Twice the game had to be stopped because of a clock shot malfunction.

That eventually got worked out, however, and the two teams spent the first half going back and forth, trading baskets.

Toward the end of the first half, the Gators made a small run, helped by some spot on three-point shooting, to get a 40-33 lead.

But as they've proved in every game this tournament, the Gamecocks are a second half team.

Within the first 10 minutes of the second half, a combination of their stifling defense and good rebounding had gotten them back into the lead.

Florida, with had hit seven threes in the first half, went cold in the second, including an 0-11 stretch during the half.

But in the final minutes, the Gamecocks proved too much, as the Gamecocks made it tough for Florida to get into a rhythm.

The Gamecocks next travel to Phoenix for the Final Four, where they'll face Gonzaga in the national semifinal game.

© 2017 WLTX-TV