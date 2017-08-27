Special Teams Competition Is Helping USC

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina football team continues to prepare for their season opener against NC State which is just six days away.

One the big things Will Muschamp and is staff wanted to address in the offseason was team speed and that includes special teams.

Deebo Samuel will handle kick returns while Chris Lammons will be the primary punt returner. Both had decent performances as returners last year. But we may see freshmen Shi Smith and Jamyest Williams get some return opportunities. That's a good thing for the Gamecocks.

"just creating competition just like every other position. Some young guys have stepped in and did a nice job, Jamyest Williams, you know Shi Smith. Guys really stepped in and pushed Chris Lammons, pushed Rashad Fenton," USC special teams and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler said.

One player that Hutzler and the team can depend on is Lammons. They also had three others try the punt return duties but Lammons returned a team high nine punts as season ago and even had one for a touchdown in the Birmingham Bowl that was called back for a penalty.

"Chris has really been the most steady throughout the fall camp. So we're excited to have more depth there which a year ago we didn't. As you could see, we tried a lot of different options and to have Chris step up and have other young guys come along as been great."

All three phases will need to be on point as the Gamecocks take on the Wolfpack in Charlotte, NC for their season opener this Saturday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV