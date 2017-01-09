Spurrier Says He's Not Pulling Against Clemson

Steve Spurrier (Photo: WLTX)

Tampa, FL (WLTX) - Many Gamecock fans may find themselves in front of a TV Monday night, rooting against their arch-rival, Clemson, in the national title game of college football.

But former USC Head Coach Steve Spurrier won't be joining in.

"I hope the Gamecocks are not irritated that I don't pull against Clemson, but I don't," Spurrier told News19's Reggie Anderson Monday.

Spurrier, of course, spent a lot of his tenure needling Tigers coach Dabo Swinney and the program as a whole, and he did post that five game winning streak against the Tigers, the first in the history of the USC-Clemson rivalry. But that's apparently something Spurrier, whose working with the Florida program again, seems to have put in the past.

"I like Dabo, I like [Alabama coach] Nick Saban,'" Spurrier said. "I think most of America would like to see Clemson win because they're the underdogs because Alabama's won so many. But I just sort of watch the game, and see what happens. I'm not pulling really hard for either team."

Still, Spurrier, who was elected to the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Monday, is fond of his time in Carolina.

"We had a good run there from 2010 to 2014," he said. "Going 11-2, winning all those games, beating Clemson a bunch was special. Eighteen straight [wins] at home was really neat too."

His big disappointment was not winning an SEC title while at USC, but he says he loved his time in Columbia.

"People always ask what I miss about it now. I obviously miss those wonderful teams that we had and guys with great attitudes, Marcus Lattimore, Connor Shaw, Alshon [Jeffery] so many of those players at South Carolina."