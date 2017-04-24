Staley and Martin Join Muschamp For Tour

COLUMBIA, SC - Will Muschamp, Frank Martin Dawn Staley will be hitting the road. They will be a part of the Spurs Up Tour.

Fans can meet the coaches and get autographs before the event starts. The program will have dinner followed by speeches from the coaches.

The tour starts this Thursday in Spartanburg at 6 pm with Frank Martin at the Lodge at Lake Bowen Commons.

For ticket information go here-http://thegamecockclub.com/2017-spurs-up-tour/

