Star Linebacker To Return For Gamecocks

Skai Moore (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBIA, SC - Good news for the Gamecock football program. One of their best defensive players will return to the team.

Linebacker Skai Moore will be back for the Garnett and Black in 2017. If you remember Moore suffered a neck injury in 2015 and reaggravated it last March which sidelined him this past season.

Moore led the team in tackles from 2013 to 2015 and has 11 career interceptions which is just three away from the program record.

His return will be a huge boost to an already solid defense that led the SEC in turnovers.

USC will look to improve in year two under Will Muschamp after finishing 6-7 and earning a Birmingham Bowl berth.

