Start Time for USC's Spring Game Moved

Columbia, SC (WLTX- The start time for South Carolina's annual Garnet & Black Spring Football game has been moved to accomodate Saturday's NCAA Tournament game.

The school announced Monday that the game will now take place at 12 p.m. It was originally set for 2 p.m.

South Carolina's men's basketball team is playing in the Final Four that day. The time of that game is 6:09 p.m. It will be broadcast on WLTX.

