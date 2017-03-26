Who Does Steve Spurrier Want to Keep Dancing to Final Four?

Steve Spurrier laughs at a reporter's joke on January 14, 2016. (Photo: WLTX)

(WLTX) -- Steve Spurrier just can't choose a side ahead of the Elite 8 showdown between South Carolina and Florida.

Early Sunday morning, former Gamecock wide-receiver, Pharoh Cooper, tweeted the former Gamecock head football coach asking him who he was rooting for during the game. Spurrier responded with an answer that may seem obvious saying "SEC East all the way, Pharoh!"

Who you pulling for my man @SteveSpurrierUF !? — Pharoh Cooper (@KingTutt_chdown) March 25, 2017

SEC East all the way, PhAroh! https://t.co/iUo15TZfEL — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) March 25, 2017

Spurrier doesn't want to publicly say who he thinks should make it to the next round, at least not on social media. In 1996 he won the Heisman Trophy as a player for the Gators and was the coach there for 12 years before his arrival at South Carolina. Florida's stadium is also named after him. At South Carolina in 2013, he led the team to finish fourth in major polls, the highest national finish in the school's history.

The two teams will square off right here on WLTX Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

