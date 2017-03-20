Sweet 16 Pep Rally to Be Held for USC Basketball Teams

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina is holding a pep rally Tuesday for the men and women's basketball teams as they each get ready to play in the Sweet 16.

The event takes place at 6 p.m. at the Freedom Plaza beside the Colonial Life Arena. The school says it'll feature speeches from USC President Harris Pastides, women's coach Dawn Staley, men's coach Frank Martin, as well as one member of each of the two teams.

The event will wrap with the the fight song and the alma mater.

The seventh-ranked Gamecock men face third-seeded Baylor on Fri., March 24, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tip time is slated for 7:29 p.m. ET on TNT. The Carolina women continue NCAA Tournament play on Sat., March 25, at 4 p.m. ET at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. Their opponent will be determined Monday night.

