Talented New Jersey Guard Picks Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC - PJ Dozier out. Justin Minaya in. Friday Minaya signed a letter of intent to play for Frank Martin and the Gamecocks.

Dozier was a 6'7" guard and Minaya is 6'6" and left handed. He could fill in the void left by Dozier who is pursuing his NBA dreams after two years at USC.

Minaya played for Old Tappin High School in New Jersey. This past season he averaged 19.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.8 blocks. He chose South Carolina over Illinois, Temple, Seton Hall and UMass.

Justin's tie to South Carolina is current sophomore guard Rakym Felder. Both of them were teammates in AAU. Justin is also the son of former New York Mets GM Omar Minaya.

The versatile guard joins Jason Cudd, Ibrahim Doumbia, Felipe Haas and David Beatty in Martin's 2017 class.

Here's some of Justin's highlights-

