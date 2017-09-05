Talkin' Tuesday: Taylor Stallworth's Priceless Reaction To Mizzou's Stats And TJ Brunson

USC senior defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth is in utter disbelief when he hears about the numbers his teammate TJ Brunson put up on defense and the Mizzou Tigers stats after scoring 72 points in their opener.

wltx 3:20 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories