Talkin' Tuesday: Taylor Stallworth's Priceless Reaction To Mizzou's Stats And TJ Brunson
USC senior defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth is in utter disbelief when he hears about the numbers his teammate TJ Brunson put up on defense and the Mizzou Tigers stats after scoring 72 points in their opener.
wltx 3:20 PM. EDT September 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Irma Now a Category 5 Hurricane
-
Irma Intensifies Overnight
-
Car Falls Off Bridge in Horry County
-
70 Arrested in Undercover Drug Operation
-
Shooting Injures 13-Year-old Columbia Teen
-
Monday Hurricane Irma update
-
What is DACA?
-
Hurricane Irma Forecast
-
What's Next for DACA and the Dreamers?
-
What you should and shouldn't donate to Hurricane Harvey relief
More Stories
-
Irma Winds Now Up to 185 MPH, Strongest Hurricane in…Sep. 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
Tropical Storm Jose Forms Behind IrmaSep. 5, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
How to Sign up for WLTX Push/Text AlertsSep. 5, 2017, 12:46 p.m.