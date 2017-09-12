Talkin' Tuesday: Ty'son Williams And AJ Turner On Playing UK For Home Opener
The USC offense would love to put up points in front of their home fans against Kentucky on Saturday. Running backs Ty'son Williams and AJ Turner talk how their games can have an impact following the big win at Mizzou.
wltx 4:18 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Efren's Update on Hurricane Jose
-
Trees Down in Whitmire
-
Boats, Docks Destroyed at Lake Murray
-
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after hitting tree
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
I-77 Fatality was Related to Hurricane Irma
-
WLTX Breaking News
-
Irma impact on SC. Monday late-AM update
-
RAW: Governor's Saturday Update on Irma
-
Irma is now a post-tropical cyclone
More Stories
-
City of Columbia Employee Died in Accident During IrmaSep 12, 2017, 12:19 p.m.
-
SCE&G: 2-3 Days to Get Power Back for EveryoneSep 12, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
I-77 Death is Irma Related, Second Death in SC Due to StormSep 12, 2017, 10:34 a.m.