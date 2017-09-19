Talkin' Tuesday: USC Defensive Players Recap UK Loss And Touch On LA Tech Matchup

USC is trying to put the Kentucky loss behind them but also learn from it so they can be better against LA Tech in their bounce back game on Saturday. How they play defensively will play a huge part in that. (Taylor Stallworth, TJ Brunson, DJ Smith)

wltx 3:45 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

