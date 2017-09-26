Talkin' Tuesday: USC Offensive Players On Dealing With Injuries And Performing At Texas A&M

USC got a win without their star player and injuries to their offensive line. They will be on the road against the Aggies this week and the offensive players chime in on what they'll need to do to be successful despite not having Deebo Samuel and offensiv

wltx 3:52 PM. EDT September 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories