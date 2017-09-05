Talkin' Tuesday: USC Offensive Players On Run Game And Their Attack For Mizzou

Running backs Rico Dowdle, AJ Turner (Special Teams Player Of The Game vs NC State) and offensive lineman Zack Bailey go over their game against the Wolfpack and how they plan to run the ball more against Mizzou this Saturday.

wltx 3:16 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

