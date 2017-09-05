Talkin' Tuesday: USC Offensive Players On Run Game And Their Attack For Mizzou
Running backs Rico Dowdle, AJ Turner (Special Teams Player Of The Game vs NC State) and offensive lineman Zack Bailey go over their game against the Wolfpack and how they plan to run the ball more against Mizzou this Saturday.
wltx 3:16 PM. EDT September 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Irma Now a Category 5 Hurricane
-
Irma Intensifies Overnight
-
Car Falls Off Bridge in Horry County
-
70 Arrested in Undercover Drug Operation
-
Shooting Injures 13-Year-old Columbia Teen
-
Monday Hurricane Irma update
-
What is DACA?
-
Hurricane Irma Forecast
-
What's Next for DACA and the Dreamers?
-
What you should and shouldn't donate to Hurricane Harvey relief
More Stories
-
Irma Winds Now Up to 185 MPH, Strongest Hurricane in…Sep. 4, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
Tropical Storm Jose Forms Behind IrmaSep. 5, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
How to Sign up for WLTX Push/Text AlertsSep. 5, 2017, 12:46 p.m.