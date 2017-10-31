Talkin' Tuesday: USC RB AJ Turner On Georgia And What It Will Take For USC To Win

Coming off a career best rushing performance USC sophomore AJ Turner talks about what it will take for the Gamecocks to knock off No.2 Georgia in Athens on Saturday. The game will be on News19 WLTX.

wltx 3:07 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories