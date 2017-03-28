Tattoos, Nails & Hair: 3 Ways Gamecock Fans Show Support

Jasmine Mix shows News19 her USC themed haircut from Speedy at Holiday's Barbershop. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- From head to toes, Gamecocks in the Midlands are showing their support for the Final Four.

Jasmine Mix, founder of Books With Barbers, got a head design at Holiday's Barbershop. She said she couldn't think of a better way to show her support.

"Just something that when I pull my hair up in a cute pony that the world knows im here for my state and am so proud of what they're doing" said Mix.

If you want to show support on your nails, Capital Nails and Spa was able to do a USC/basketball themed set for Tabitha Corley. "Figured I'd show a little creativity this way" she said.

Laurna Marika with Mr. Shorty's Tattoo Emporium said she had a client cover up a tiger tattoo she had with a gamecock.



