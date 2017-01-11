Detrick Mostella (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Vols junior guard Detrick Mostella has been dismissed from the basketball team for a violation of team rules, a Tennessee athletic department official confirmed to WBIR.

The news comes in advance of the Gamecocks' game against Tennessee.

Mostella, 23, faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, according to court records.

The Decatur, Ala., native is scheduled for a Jan. 15 court appearance.

Court records do not state when the citations were issued.

Mostella was the Vols second-leading scorer, averaging 10.5 points and 21.5 minutes per game. He was named the SEC player of the week in late December after scoring 25 points off the bench in a win at ETSU.

The Alabama native scored nine points on three three-pointers in Tennessee's last game, a loss at Florida on Saturday.

The Vols are 8-7 (1-2 SEC) on the season and host South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

