Thornwell Anxious To Make MSG Debut

COLUMBIA, SC - The men's basketball team hopes to shock the world again on Friday night in Madison Square Garden as they take on Baylor in the Sweet Sixteen. They'll have their top player available this time.

Sindarius Thornwell was serving the second game of a six game suspension the last time USC was in MSG. The Gamecocks lost to Seton Hall 67--64 at MSG in December. That was a part of a 3-3 stretch for Carolina without their top player.

Now things have changed a lot. He returned to the lineup against Georgia in USC's SEC opener on the road and Thornwell ended winning SEC Player of the Year. He can't wait to finally play in the mecca of basketball.

"I'm just excited to be there and be on the court and just to be in the atmosphere and to finally just get a chance to play on the court is just a blessing and I think it all worked out," Thornwell said.

His teammates are happy he's in the fold this time as well.

"We're just excited to have another opportunity and try and get a win at MSG," Pj Dozier said. "We didn't pull one out last time but you know we're excited to be back, especially with a full team, with our leader Sindarius. To have another opporunity is great."

South Carolina will need another Player of the Year performance from Thornwell and the Gamecocks will to continue their hot play as they try to knock 3 seed Baylor on Friday at 7:29 pm ET in the Garden.

