Three Offensive Lineman To Return For Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC - Milk and a bye week does a body good. Will Muschamp will get three offensive lineman back this week. The head coach said during Sunday's teleconference that Starters Zack Bailey, Corey Helms and Malik Young will be available after missing a couple weeks due to injuries.

In their absence guys like Dennis Daley out of Ridgeview, Sadarius Hutcherson, DJ Park. Donnell Stanley and Black Camper played well.

USC rushed for over 150 yards in back to back games including a season high 194 in Knoxville. Jake Bentley has been sacked only twice in their last two outings.

It'll be interesting to see how the the three lineman coming back will help keep the offensive production going as USC's host Vanderbilt this Saturday at home.

