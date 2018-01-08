Tom Mendoza Takes Over USC Volleyball

Tom Mendoza and his wife Megan poise for a picture after Tom's introductory press conference as USC's new volleyball coach.

COLUMBIA, SC - South Carolina has a new volleyball coach. USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner officially introduced Tom Mendoza as the head coach of the volleyball program this morning.

In his first act he is keeping former Gamecock and Hall Of Famer Shonda Cole on staff.

Mendoza comes in from High Point University where he led the Panthers to back to back NCAA tournaments. He won 47 games in his tenure at High Point and

His previous stints include being an associate head coach and assistant for Creighton and before that he was an assistant for Evansville in 2009.

The Buffalo Grove, Illinois native said that the success of the other programs at USC, like the men's and women's basketball teams and the beach volleyball team's success on national level at a university with a small school atmosphere was big attraction for him.

USC hasn't had success in the postseason for awhile but he says that's about to change.

"This is not a rebuilding process," Mendoza said. "Even though we didn't have the results we wanted to last year there is talent on this roster and there is talent coming into this roster this year and in future years. What I've had the experience more of is getting a group that has that (talent) and helping them get over the hump and that's what I see with this program."

The Gamecocks finished 12-18 last season. Previous head coach Scott Swanson was let go during the season after seven years at USC.

