Top USC Football Recruit Changes Mind, Goes to FSU

Hamsah Nasirildeen (Photo: Rivals.com)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One of South Carolina's top prospects in their upcoming recruiting class has had a change of heart, and apparently will now go to Florida State.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, a safety from North Carolina, announced on his Twitter account Sunday night that he was changing his commitment from the Gamecocks to the Seminoles.

"After discussions with my family and much prayer I have decided it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of South Carolina," he wrote. "I I want to thank Coach Muschamp and Coach Bentley for the opportunity. I wish you nothing but success in the coming years."

I will do interviews on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/XsBhHPGxXU — 2k🔨 (@nasirildeen) January 23, 2017

Nasirildeen is a four-star recruit, and was the highest ranked recruit for the Gamecocks, according to Rivals.com. He was also the number one recruit in the state of North Carolina, according to that service.

The flip comes less than two weeks before National Signing Day, which is set for

