Two Late Goals Lift USC Women To Victory

SOUTH BEND, IN - On Sunday the women's soccer team were winners. They went up against Michigan in the Notre Dame Invitational Finale.

They were down 1-0 in the second half but freshman midfielder Biance Galassini was super clutch. She scored two goals in six minutes (54' and 60') to propel USC to a 2-1 win. They finished 2-0 at the Notre Dame Invitational with the win.

The Gamecocks are now 5-1 after their first comeback win of the season. Now South Carolina prepares for in-state rival Clemson. They play at Clemson this Friday night.

