UPDATE: Connor Shaw is Back with the Bears

Connor Shaw (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

Chicago, IL (WLTX) - You know how we told earlier today that former USC quarterback Connor Shaw was no longer a member of the Chicago Bears?

You can scratch that.

Hours after the Bears waived Shaw in a roster move, they rescinded the waiver late Tuesday, meaning Shaw is now back with the team.

What happened?

One of the other quarterbacks on the team, Mark Sanchez, injured his knee during some off-season workouts shortly after the Bears had made their decision on Shaw. That mean the team suddenly had an opening again, so they brought back Shaw.

Shaw had a little fun with the news, tweeting a meme of ESPN host Lee Corso with the words "not so fast my friend" written on it.

Back in March, the team signed him to a one-year deal. But since then, the Bears have been stockpiling quarterbacks, taking North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky with the number two overall pick in the draft and then signing Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez.

Shaw had signed with the Bears last summer after being waived by his original team, the Cleveland Browns. But during a preseason game in August, he broke his leg, and was sidelined for the entire year.

He signed a one-year deal back in March, though, which he hoped would keep him with the team. But then the Bearrs drafted a quarterback with the number two overall pick, and signed two other quarterbacks.

Shaw played for the Gamecocks from 2010-2013 and is the winningest quarterback in school history with 27 career victories.

© 2017 WLTX-TV