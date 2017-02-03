USC Aims For Regular Season Sweep Over Georgia

Feb 1, 2017; Baton Rouge, LA, South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) dunks over LSU during the second half of a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. South Carolina defeated LSU 88-63 Credit:Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Derick E. Hingle)

COLUMBIA, SC - While some rivalries can be nasty South Carolina's SEC Border Rivalry with Georgia always seems to produce highly competitive games that are decided in the final minute. Saturday USC faces UGA for the second time this season and this time it'll be in front of a nearly sold out Colonial Life Arena.

In their last meeting South Carolina defeated Georgia 67-61 in Athens as Sindarius Thornwell returned from six game suspension for the Gamecocks. Since that SEC opening victory the Gamecocks have gone 7-1 in conference play and are tied with Kentucky for the top spot in the conference.

On the other hand UGA has struggled a bit after that loss to South Carolina. The Bulldogs are 13-9 and 4-5 in SEC play. The Bulldogs have lost three of their four outings but they almost beat No.8 Kentucky on the road in overtime in their last game. The last time the Bulldogs were in Columbia they eeked out a 74-72 win in the regular season finale last season.

"Their mindset is they probably want to come in and win because we beat them last time but we can't worry about their mindset. We have to come in and be prepared to play like we have pretty much all season," USC senior guard Justin McKie said.

The Bulldogs also have standout post player Yante Maten. Maten is second in the conference in scoring (19.8 ppg) and third in rebounding (7.6). He is also one of 10 players that were named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. Guard JJ Frazier is second on the team in scoring with 15.9 ppg.

USC has the best defense in the conference leading in points allowed (60. ppg), field goal percentage defense (37%) and three point percentage defense (25%). Frazier and Maten will likely get theirs but USC will have to make it tough for them and eliminate their role players like they did in Athens to help secure their 9th conference win.

Sophomore forward Chris Silva scored 13 points for USC in the Georgia win and hopes to reproduce that performance but he knows it won't be easy.

"If I don't get in foul trouble then I can get a feel for the game like last time," Silva said. "They have good post players. They compete, they rebound and they do everything a post player is supposed to do so it'll be interesting inside."

Despite how competitive this game will likely be the Gamecocks have losses from last season that still fuel their fire for this weekend's game.

"They beat us all three times last year. We beat them once and we'd love to beat them again and if we play after that then beat them again," McKie said. McKie is leading South Carolina in conference three point shooting. He's shooting at a 64 percent clip. "The goal is to try to win every game, play hard every game but I think for the guys especially that came back I think that adds a little bit of motivation."

There's even more motivation for another South Carolina win on Saturday because it's also Legends Weekend for USC. The Gamecocks will honor the 1997 SEC Championship team at halftime and players and coaches from that era will meet with current players and Gamecock nation this weekend. There will also be a white-out for the game.

Tip-off for this game is 2 pm at Colonial Life Arena.

(© 2017 WLTX)