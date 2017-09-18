USC Aims To Sure Up Kicking Game

Parker White attempts a field goal against Kentucky on Saturday night. (Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - In the first two games of the year USC executed in all three phases. But special teams was something to be desired against Kentucky.

New kickers Alexander Woznick and Parker White both combined to miss three field goals and an extra point-one was due to a penalty. That's 10 points left on the field as USC lost 23-13 to Kentucky.

USC has all new specialists this year and we've already seen some growing pains but Will Muschamp said that White will remain as place kicker. With Deebo out USC will need all they points they can get.

The Gamecocks host LA Tech this Saturday.

