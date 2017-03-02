USC And Clemson Baseball Meet For Weekend Series

(Photo: Bart Boatwright/The Greenville News)

COLUMBIA, SC - Beginning on Friday in Clemson the Gamecocks and will clash for the first time and should be a dynamic series between the two rivals.

No.4 South Carolina comes in with a 6-3 record. They have won two series this season and this will be their first road games of the year. No.12 Clemson is 6-2 and have won their last five games.

We all know about USC's talented pitching staff but their offense has been off to great start this season to compliment their arms and give them run support.

South Carolina has either out-hit or had the same amount of hits against all of their opponents this year. They also coming off a win over Appalachian State that had 5 home runs. USC had three of them.

Jacob Olson and Matt Williams are leading the offense. Olson has three homers to along with six rbis while Williams is hitting .381 to lead the Gamecocks.

The Tigers counter with a pitching staff that has produced double-digit strikeouts in seven of their eight outings.

Offensively Clemson is led by Seth Beer who South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook called the best hitter in college baseball.

Clarke Schmidt, Wil Crowe and Adam Hill will be the starters for USC in this three game series and they look to stifle Beer and company and continue to churn out series victories.

"I know the hitters want to put some runs on the board early and we're going to try and pitch our butt off to keep them off the board," Schmidt said. "it's going to be fun. I'm really looking forward to it. They got some guys in there that make an impact with one swing so we're going to try to not to give them a ball they can drive so we're going to try to make impact where we can get a lot of ground balls and get outs."

It will be good to see the Gamecocks get their first series sweep of the year against their rivals. They've gotten off to 2-0 starts in each of their two series but have dropped the last game.

"It's a big challenge for us with how good Clemson is but we're looking forward to getting this series started." Holbrook said. "While might seems as a work in progress right now I think down the road this could be a special team."

Whichever team can get the most hits may in fact be in the victors in this series.

Friday's game starts at 630 on Friday in Clemson. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Game two is at 1 pm at Fluor Field in Greenville then USC hosts the finale on Sunday in Founders Park at 1:30 pm on Sunday.

(© 2017 WLTX)