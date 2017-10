(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Game time for South Carolina's matchup with Tennessee was announced today.

The Gamecocks will take on the Vols at high noon on Saturday October 14 in Knoxville. The game will be on ESPN or ESPN 2.

USC has won four of the last seven meetings including last year at Williams Brice. USC's last win at Tennessee was in 2011.

