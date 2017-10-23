USC And VATech Basketball To Give Back To Hurricane Victims

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

COLUMBIA, SC - Today USC and Virginia Tech announced they will play an extra exhibition game in Columbia on Sunday, November 5th for the Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief event.

All proceeds from the event will go to disaster relief efforts for areas in Texas, South Florida and Puerto Rico.Tickets are 10 dollars and you can also donate online.

Both head coaches and they staffs have ties to hurricane impacted areas. USC's newly hired assistant Chuck Martin has family members in Puerto Rico who were effected by Hurricane Irma as well.

The exhibition between USC and Virginia Tech begins at 2 pm Nov. 5 in Colonial Life Arena.

For more info go here- http://www.gamecocksonline.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/102317aaa.html

