USC And Wofford Game Time Announced

COLUMBIA, SC - Now we know when USC will play Southern Conference leader Wofford as the time for the matchup was announced today.

Game Time will be at 4 pm Saturday November 18th inside Williams Brice Stadium. Carolina leads the all time series 19-4 but Wofford comes in with an 8-1 record.

USC won their last matchup in 2012. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

