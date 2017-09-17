USC Apologizes for 'Flames' Problem During Kentucky Game

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina officials apologized to fans that the new addition to the team's famous "2001" intro didn't go off quite as planned Saturday night.

This year, the school has added flames to the smoke that accompanies Gamecocks' grand entrance to the tune of 2001 at the start of home games.

When it's working the way it's supposed to, four units are supposed to send out flames 20 feet up into the air. But during the game against Kentucky, the first public display of the flames, only one of the units functioned properly. The other three units did nothing during the display.

"Really disappointed all the flames didn't fire," the official Gamecocks Athletics Twitter account said. "Multiple tests, practices. Apologies."

This is how it's intended to look.

The team will get another chance to show off the flames this Saturday when they take on Louisiana Tech.

