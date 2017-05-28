USC Baseball Awaits NCAA Tournament Decision

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - After a head scratcher of a season the South Carolina Gamecocks are just hoping to get into the big dance.

Should they be in it? As for as their resume they are 31st in the RPI rankings and have 11 wins against top 50 RPI teams. They also had an impressive run in the SEC tournament becoming the first 11 seed to make it to the semifinals with a shorthanded team that finished with a 3-2 record.

It was also their first trip to the semis since 2007 and the first time they were 3-1 in the conference tournament since 2002. LSU ended that run on Saturday.

But they did lose 8 straight conference series in the regular season and had a 13-17 mark in conference play. USC is a bonafide bubble team but head coach Chad Holbrook thinks his team is worthy of a NCAA tournament berth.

"I think our numbers will speak for themselves when compared to other bubble teams. There's a lot of teams with some anxious moments but when you compare our resume with other teams on the bubble and how we played this week with a healthy Tyler Johnson we can win a regional or a super regional in a heartbeat. There's no double about that in my mind so we'll just have to wait and see," Holbrook said.

A few outlets like, Baseball America, have South Carolina as one of the first four teams out.

But the selection committee will sleep on it. The decision is just hours away.

The Gamecocks feel they did enough this past week in the SEC tournament to get in and they aren't overly anxious either.

"I don't think we'll be anything like uptight or anything like that. We're excited. We're excited for the opportunity," USC junior outfielder Alex Destino said following USC conference semifinal loss to LSU on Saturday.

"Everyone kind of had a closed book on us coming into this and we opened that back up with our play here. For me personally that excites me. We're a team that I think if we get into the playoffs with Wil (Crowe) and Adam (Hill) we can do a lot of things. Kind of like we proved here in Hoover. So kind of just wait and see, a little anxious but I mean can't predict the future so we're just going to take it a day at a time."

All-SEC Tournament pick Jonah Bride feels the Gamecocks should have the chance to show that are in fact one of the better teams in the country.

"We showed all year that on any given day we can beat any opponent. Our record in the SEC may not have shown that but we were in a lot of the games and we didn't get swept by anybody so I think we can play with anybody on any given day."

The Gamecock will find out if they will get that chance on Monday. The NCAA selection shows starts at noon and will air on ESPN2.

*Freshman Carlos Cortes was also an All-SEC tournament pick for South Carolina.

