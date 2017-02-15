USC Baseball Parking Shuttle Changes

The University of South Carolina's baseball field. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina announced changes to the parking shuttle service for the 2017 baseball season.

The shuttles to Founders Park will run between the Key Road Gravel Lot (1105 Key Road) near Williams-Brice Stadium and Lot B of Colonial Life Arena. Shuttles will begin running two hours before each game.

650 parking spaces are available at the Key Road lot. Parking at Colonial Life Arena is limited with only 50-75 spaces available due to the high demand for student parking in the area.

Shuttles will no longer run to and from the Capital City Baseball Stadium parking lot.

