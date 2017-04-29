USC Baseball Rebounds Against Kentucky

(Photo: GamecocksOnline/SEC)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecock baseball got drilled 19-1 in their series opener against Number 6 Kentucky on Friday but this was a whole new baseball team on Saturday night.

Already up 1-0 and the fabulous freshman Carlos Cortes blasts one to right field. He brought two Gamecocks home with the swing. That was part of a 3 spot in the bottom of the third for USC and his sixth homer of the year.

Ross Grosvenor capped that three run inning with an rbi.

Adam Hill and the pitching staff did the rest. Hill tossed 5 ks and gave up just one hit and one earned run on the day. The Gamecocks held the Wildcats to only two hits in this game. Then Tyler Johnson brings it home earning his seventh save of the year and USC ties the series with a 5-1 win over the sixth ranked team in the country.

"Stuff happens but that shows a lot of character from us bouncing back and scored five runs. That's a good ballgame we played and it shows a lot of character bouncing back like that," Cortes said after the game.

"We want a series win," Adam Hill added. "We're going to play hard and we're going to do everything we can to win. Everybody is upbeat and positive. We're going to give 100 percent every time, every pitch and try to win the ball the game. Take it one by one."

The series finale is Sunday at 1:30 pm in Founders Park.

