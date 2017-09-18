USC Baseball To Hold Three Scrimmages This Week

COLUMBIA, SC - This is a week for USC baseball. Head coach Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks will be back out on the diamond for a trio of scrimmages.
Wednesday and Friday South Carolina will scrimmage at 4 pm. Then Saturday they will have an 11:30 am start.
You'll get to see some new and familiar faces of USC baseball. All of the scrimmages are free and open to the public.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs