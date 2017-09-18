WLTX
USC Baseball To Hold Three Scrimmages This Week

Joe Cook, wltx 10:20 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - This is a week for USC baseball. Head coach Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks will be back out on the diamond for a trio of scrimmages. 
 
Wednesday and Friday South Carolina will scrimmage at 4 pm. Then Saturday they will have an 11:30 am start.
 
You'll get to see some new and familiar faces of USC baseball. All of the scrimmages are free and open to the public.
 

