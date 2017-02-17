USC Baseball Wins On Opening Day

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Picked as a top five team in the nation in numerous preseason polls South Carolina strutted their stuff on opening day with a 7-1 win over UNC-Greensboro.

Clark Schmidt got the start for USC and he scattered three hits with three strikeouts in six and a two-third innings of work.

Schmidt got run support early on after retiring the first three batters. Junior outfielder Alex Destino brings home TJ Hopkins for the first run of the year. USC was up 2-0 after the first inning.

The Gamecocks responded to a Spartans home run with a four spot in the bottom of the fourth led by Hopkins who plates two with his second double of the game. The sophomore lead off hitter started the game with a double and finished with a 3-4 performance with two rbis and two doubles to lead the Gamecocks.

Hopkins looked good out on the diamond and was comfortable with leading off.

"I'll go up there and have the same approach as always do. See ball. Hit ball. I can swing first pitch. Coach (Chad) Holbrook already told me and I just go up there and see ball hit the ball," Hopkins said.

Destino would get another rbi to cap the run in the fourth innings. He went 2-4 with two rbis as well.

South Carolina wins their season opener 7-1 over UNC-Greensboro to start their season opening three game series.

The defense was there tonight but the explosive offensive performance was almost unexpected against a Spartan team picked to win the Southern Conference.

"I think our offense kind of surprised us a little bit. We know we can hit but we faced good arms today," Destino said. "We were clicking on all cylinders for the most part and that was good to see."

Both teams play tomorrow at 2 pm at Founders Park.

