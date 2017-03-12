WLTX
Close

USC Cancels Baseball Game Due to Weather

wltx 9:27 AM. EST March 12, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina baseball team has canceled Sunday's matchup with Michigan State due to weather.

The team announced at 10:20 a.m. that the 1:30 p.m. contest would not happen. 

The school said the mix of snow, rain, and cold temperatures led them to make the decision. A makeup game versus another opponent will be scheduled at a later date. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories