USC Cancels Class Early So Students Can Go to Party

(Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Congratulations, USC students! Not only is your team the national champions, but you can leave class early Monday.

USC students have been clamoring for almost two weeks for the school to cancel class after victories. School President Harris Pastides has resisted the call, because he says students need to come there to learn.

But he did say that if there was a national title, he'd consider stopping classes.

Now the school DID NOT cancel class for the entire day. It's just canceled undergraduate classes after 3:10 p.m. That allows students to head over to the Colonial Life Arena, where a party is scheduled for the team at 4 p.m.

Graduate classes are at the discretion of the faculty member.

Normal operating schedule will resume on Tuesday.

"The decision to cancel classes is always a difficult one to make," the school said. "However, there are rare occasions when it is important to come together as a family and celebrate. This is one of those times. Our women's and men's basketball teams have demonstrated to the world what it means to be champions and what it means to be Gamecocks. Let's welcome them home."

© 2017 WLTX-TV