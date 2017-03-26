USC Celebrates Winning The East Regional

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Clayton County girls found safe
-
RAW ' 2 missing young girls have been found in Clayton County
-
Kid Reporter Asks USC's Frank Martin a Queston
-
Grandmother speaks about missing Clayton County kids
-
Family reacts to boy helping save mom's life
-
At least 1 dead in fiery crash.
-
English Lessons From New York City
-
#OffScriptOn9: College student killed by stray bullet
-
Richland 2 Special Needs Seniors Go to Prom
-
Dawn Staley Post Quinnipiac
More Stories
-
FINAL FOUR! USC Beats Florida to Make History!Mar 26, 2017, 4:44 p.m.
-
USC to Hold Party for the Team at 10 PM TonightMar 26, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
-
PHOTOS: USC Headed to Final FourMar 26, 2017, 6:45 p.m.