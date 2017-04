(Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball national champions will have their victory parade this Sunday in downtown Columbia.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin confirmed Monday afternoon that the celebration would be at 3 p.m. on Main Street.

Futher details have not been announced.

This is a breaking news update. More details are expected soon.

© 2017 WLTX-TV