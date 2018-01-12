USC Coach Will Muschamp, Assistants Get Big Pay Raise

(Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gamecocks Coach Will Muschamp and his assistants are getting pay raises after leading the team to its best season in four years.

The University of South Carolina's Board of Trustees approved the salary boosts and an extension for the staff during a meeting Friday.

Muschamp's deal now runs until December 31, 2023, three years longer than the previous arrangement.

He'll earn $4.2 million guaranteed compensation beginning this season, with $200,000 increases each year after that. In the last year, he'd earn $5.2 million.

While the increase is significant, it does not put him in the top 10 of coaching salaries in America.

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson also got a big bump, and will now be paid $1.2 million a year. Newly name offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon will make $650,000.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-4 season, including a win in the Outback Bowl against Michigan. It was their best mark since 2013, when they went 11-2, and came in Muschamp's second year leading the program.

