(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

The USC baseball team had their final weekend scrimmage this afternoon at Founders Park as the Gamecocks prepare for their season opener on February 17.

Head Coach Chad Holbrook took in a lot after these three scrimmages, it's early but he wants this team to improve on the defensive end.

"Just wanted to play a little bit cleaner on defense and minimize the errors and miscues," Holbrook said. "You can say it's the first weekend, those things happen but you know we've working pretty hard on our defense since we came back so there's no excuse for playing poor defense. So we can improve upon that."

South Carolina finished last year's campaign with a 46-18 record and went 20-9 in the SEC. They start 2017 out at home against UNC-Greensboro on Feb.17 for a three game series.

