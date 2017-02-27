USC Continues Competitive Spring Practices

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Spring football is already here for the Gamecocks and things could be heating up.

The Gamecocks were up early at 9 am taking part in a fast paced session. The team started spring practice on Saturday.

Standout players like Skai Moore participated in today's practice and he looks to reclaim a starting role after missing last season recovering from a neck injury. Bentley is the presumed starter at quarterback but he'll be competing with Brandon McIlwain for the job. Both of them got reps this morning.

Bentley threw 9 touchdowns and went over 1400 passing yards last year and the chemistry between him and Deebo Samuel has carried over from the fall as they linked up on a few nice pass plays. With a talented backfield, receivers and solid offensive line that will continue to improve, this offense should be a lot better in the fall but Bentley will have to put in the time to keep the starting job and lead this offense.

"He's a guy that you know that you need to work on your timing all the time, continue to work on the fundamentals and techniques of the position and obviously your understanding of the game. The game is going to continue to slow down for a guy like him," USC head coach Will Muschamp said about Bently during his Spring press conference. "But I'm not ever concerned about his work ethic and how he's going to positively effect the guys around him."

There will be a lot of position battles as players go through spring practice. Will Muschamp believes these battles will make USC better when it comes to depth.

"Competition is my best motivator," Muschamp added. "The guys know that they got to go out and perform every single day and that promotes consistency in your performance when you know go to do it every single day. A guy can't relax, a guy can't have an off day so that helps your organization as much as anything."

The Gamecocks' Garnet and Black Spring Game is Saturday April 1 at 2 pm in Williams Brice Stadium.

