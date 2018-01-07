USC Defensive Tackle Ulric Jones Will Enter The Draft

Oct 14, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Ulric Jones (93) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Ty Chandler (3) during the game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

COLUMBIA, SC - For South Carolina Hayden Hurst won't be alone in the draft process. Senior defensive lineman Ulric Jones declared for the NFL Draft today. He posted his NFL draft entry form on his Twitter account this afternoon.

Signed them papers so now it’s NFL bound. Thank God for all the blessings and opportunities for 2k18 pic.twitter.com/d2KeaJyjv1 — Ulric Jones (@ulric_jones) January 7, 2018



The fifth year senior out of Oxford, Alabama native finishes with 71 tackles and 4 pass break ups in two seasons at USC. He was durable too. Jones played in every game during his career making 9 starts.

© 2018 WLTX-TV