USC Defensive Tackle Ulric Jones Will Enter The Draft

COLUMBIA, SC - For South Carolina Hayden Hurst won't be alone in the draft process. Senior defensive lineman Ulric Jones declared for the NFL Draft today. He posted his NFL draft entry form on his Twitter account this afternoon.
The fifth year senior out of Oxford, Alabama native finishes with 71 tackles and 4 pass break ups in two seasons at USC. He was durable too. Jones played in every game during his career making 9 starts.
