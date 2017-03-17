USC Breezes Past UNC Asheville, 90-40, to Win NCAA Opener

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Alisha Gray had a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead USC to an easy opening round win in the NCAA Tournament, 90-40 over UNC Asheville Friday.

The Gamecocks only trailed in the opening moments of the game. The Bulldogs were able to hang around, and were down by just eight after the first quarter, 23-15, even though the Gamecocks were in control.

But USC used a 13-2 burst to start the second quarter to gain an edge that they'd never relinquish. By halftime, the number one seed was up by 26, and added to that lead as the game progressed.

USC's rebounding edge led to second-chance points, and their backcourt defense harassed UNC Asheville's guards into turnovers.

The team had a balanced attack, with four different players getting into double-figures in scoring.

The Gamecocks now advance to Sunday's game in the tournament, which will also be played in Columbia. A win then would send them out to Stockton, CA for the next two rounds.

