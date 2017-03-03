USC Easily Gets by Georgia 72-48 in SEC Tourney

(Photo: Elizabeth Lafleur/The Greenville News)

Greenville, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina cruised to an easy win over Georgia, 72-48, in the Gamecocks' first game in the SEC Tournament.

The game was only tight in the opening minutes. But after a 24-4 run, the Gamecocks established a big lead that they would never give up.

The win was all the more impressive considering the team was without star Alaina Coates, who sat out the game because of an ankle injury.

USC plays the winner of Alabama and Kentucky Saturday at 5 p.m.

(© 2017 WLTX)